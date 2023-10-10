More showers and gusty conditions

Good morning and happy Tuesday! The area of low pressure off-shore continues to fluence our weather through the midweek as it makes its way onshore by tomorrow before dropping down through the Central United States, bringing more moisture as it passes. It does appear that drier weather will follow this pattern later this week, so there is an end in sight!

Persistent showers will start this morning around 8am and stay with us throughout the day with much of the forecast area seeing measurable rainfall by early afternoon. Additionally, the mountains should get some mixed precipitation and possibly even snow in the higher elevations above about 6000ft.

Southwest winds will be stronger today, in the 15-25 mph range in Central Oregon and some areas may see gusts closer to 30mph. Wind speeds will be elevated by late morning before becoming slightly more moderate later in the evening.

Highs today will be in the 50s and 60s with overnight lows remaining in the 30s and 40s until things dry out at the end of the week. Have a nice Tuesday!

