Rainy and brisk through Wednesday, mountain snow

The cooler pattern is in place and the region will be looking at off and on rain showers tonight and Wednesday. The air is chilly enough for us to get some snow above 6000 feet today and around 5500 feet overnight. Amounts are hard to pinpoint this time of year since the ground is not yet frozen, but several inches on the peaks is not out of the question.

The other weather feature that will be noticeable over the next couple of days will be the gusty winds. The winds may gust near 50 mph through area passes and along the ridge lines. That may translate to 20 - 30 mph gusts at the lower elevations. Not enough for an advisory, but there may be some damage to trees that have root systems weakened by the recent rain.

More rain is likely Wednesday along with the mountain snow. Travel will be inhibited by reduced visibility and slick roads.

Highs will only be in the middle 50s Wednesday than the low to middle 60s the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Dry and breezy conditions are expected on Thursday with some cloudy and mild weather Friday.

Rain returns over the weekend, but it may not be a washout, just spotty showers off and on are forecast at this time.

Stay safe



