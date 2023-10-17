Dry and warm pattern this week, possible record temperatures

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the region and provide significantly warmer than normal afternoon high temperatures. The chance for Bend and Redmond to reach the 80-degree mark on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday is on the table.

A blend of computer models gives us the 80° highs for this week while individual models have the upper 70s and some the low 80s. Bottom line, we will be warm and dry this week.

The record high for Wednesday in Bend is 83 set 120 years ago in 1903, that may still stand. Redmond has a record high of 82 on the 18th of October set in 1977, that may fall along with the record for the 19th. Currently I have the forecasts falling a little short, but updates are on the way and we may be warmer than my recent forecast.

As a Meteorologist, it is fun to cypher the data and come up with a variety of conclusions, choosing the one that is trending correctly at the time. That is how I do my forecast.

The dry and warm weather will linger into the weekend but the chance for an increase in cloud cover Saturday will drop the temps into the 70s.

The ridge breaks down and moves east along with a cold front arriving from the west will drop the temps on Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s Sunday afternoon, along with some rain.

Monday and Tuesday will be chilly and cloudy.

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US