Brief break from the rain, more on the way

Our rainy pattern is a result of several waves of energy moving in from the Pacific. Currently we are in a brief break while we await the next round of light rain to arrive.

The next round of rain is likely to develop overnight Friday into Saturday and may be a bit more robust than our first round. The amount of rain expected is not much more than about a half an inch. This can be defined as a “soaking” or “beneficial” rain event.

The temperatures are mild as the origin of the rain is from the southwest and we should see only rain with this round as well. Mountain passes are also expecting a cold rain, with only the peaks of the Cascades seeing snow.

The rain on Saturday will be mainly in the morning and early afternoon, but not much sunshine is expected late in the day. Saturday will see highs in the low 60s followed by upper 40s overnight into Sunday.

Sunday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slightly cooler afternoon high. Highs will be in the mid-50s with a light breeze. Rain is possible to return before midnight and linger into Monday morning.

Colder air and some mountain snow is also being advertised by the models Monday morning. The final wave of rain is expected to begin early Tuesday and may also be more “wintry” in nature. But I do not expect much in the way of accumulating snow below 6500 feet as the ground is not yet frozen.

