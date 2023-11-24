Below average temperatures and chilly nights ahead

Happy Friday, friends! Expect patchy freezing fog before 2pm. After that, conditions should clear a bit and we may even see some clear skies later in the day. Temperatures will be chilly though, below seasonal averages.

A cold and dry pattern takes hold over the PacNW today through the holiday weekend as low pressure to our southeast creates northerly flow, bringing cold air from the Northeast into the area. Otherwise, no real sensible weather threats are expected over the weekend outside of reduced visibilities and possibly slick conditions in areas brought on by fog and freezing fog.

Wind today will be out of the Northwest at a range of about 10-15 mph range throughout the day. Gusts of up to 25mph are possible in certain areas. Breezy conditions look to be at their peak late afternoon before becoming more moderate into the later evening.

Highs will be in the 30s and low 40s and the lows tonight will be quite chilly in the teens, primarily.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US