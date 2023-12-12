Fog early with slightly cooler temperatures

Happy Tuesday, friends! This morning, we have areas of dense fog which should clear by mid morning. Cloudy conditions should persist through late morning and gradually clear throughout the afternoon.

A low pressure system departing the region region to the east this morning is bringing some possible light passing showers until a high pressure ridge begins to form behind it, keeping us dry through tomorrow night.

Going into Thursday morning , that pressure should breaks down and move east, as another low pressure system moves in off the coast, providing a chance for some light snow in the Cascades. After that, high pressure will again re-establish itself over the area.

With high pressure being persistent in the forecast, areas of fog can be expected in the early mornings. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place this morning until 10am due to hazardous driving conditions caused by low visibility, so please take care on your commutes.

Calm winds will become easterly in the 5-10 mph range by late morning but winds will, again, not be too noticeable.

Highs will be in the 40s today and our overnight lows have dropped a few degrees into the teens and 20s.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US