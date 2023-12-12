Heavy fog and cool temperatures expected this week￼

The fog will linger through at least Tuesday night, and in some towns like Warm Springs, Madras and Sisters, the fog will continue through Wednesday.

The rain and snow have begun to dissipate, that trend will continue through-out the week.

Clouds and fog are moving across the High Desert. There are some pockets of rain showers across Central Oregon which will begin to dissolve late Monday evening.

Expect heavy fog Tuesday morning in some parts, clearing out to partly cloudy skies.

Daytime highs for Tuesday will remain in the 40’s. Evening temperatures will drop down to the 20’s and 30’s this week.

