Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures expected this week

today at 4:23 PM
Published 3:58 PM

The fog will linger in some towns like Warm Springs, Madras and Sisters, through Wednesday.

The rain and snow have begun to dissipate, that trend will continue through-out the week.

Daytime highs for Tuesday will remain in the 40’s. Evening temperatures will drop down to the 20’s and 30’s this week.

