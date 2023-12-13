Possible fog and light drizzle early, clearing to party sunny

Good Tuesday to you, Central Oregon! This morning some patchy drizzling and fog may linger but later today should clear up to partly sunny skies and dry conditions here on the High Desert.

We may see a light wave of precipitation going into Thursday morning, but as of now it appears the Central WA Cascades will receive the bulk of the activity.

Low clouds and patchy fog continue to plague the forecast area this morning and for the next several days. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place in north Central Oregon until noon today.

Locally we did have some dense fog but it cleared up in the early morning hours with the arrival of some high clouds to lift it.

Additionally, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in place in portions of northeast, and southern Oregon until 10 PM Friday due to an extended period of stagnant air, with light winds resulting in less than ideal air quality.

Wind will be out of the Southeast, today. Perhaps a bit more active than yesterday in the 10-12 mph range and picking up by lunchtime. Winds appear to remain relatively active even into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Highs will be in the 40s today, and overnight lows will range from the 20s to the low 30s.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US