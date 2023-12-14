Possible light precipitation this morning before another mostly clear day

Happy Thursday to you Central Oregon. There is a chance we will see some light precipitation early this morning but Today will likely be a few degrees warmer than yesterday and bring more partly sunny conditions as the day progresses.

High elevation clouds making their way into the forecast area early this morning on a band of SW airflow will be pushing aside the high pressure ridge in place and bringing moist air overhead. Though this would usually result in area wide precipitation of some kind, it appears the activity will occur mostly to the north of us in the Central Washington Cascades.

Current conditions dictate the possibility of more early fog in some areas though no advisories are in place. Air stagnation continues to be a factor as winds remain light Southern Oregon resulting in a continued Stagnation Advisory, in place until 10pm Sunday.

Winds will be out of the South in the 10-15 mph range until the early afternoon when they relax a bit to the 5-10mph range. Gusts of 15-20 mph are possible in certain areas.

Highs will again be in the upper 40s and overnight lows ranging from the mid 20s to the low 30s.

