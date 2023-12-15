Patchy morning fog, stagnant air and mild conditions define our Saturday

The area is still dealing with the possibility of some patchy dense fog this morning. The fog has been persistent most mornings this week, so today is not much different. Also, the mercury in the thermometer is likely to be less than 32 degrees until mid-morning so freezing fog is likely in some areas as well.

There is also a Stagnant Air Advisory in place until early Monday, for a large portion of the region. Light winds and high-pressure overhead is allowing any smoke generated by pile burns or your chimney to become trapped at the lower levels of the atmosphere creating poor air quality.

Today will be mild for December with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and a light wind. Sunday will see an increase in cloud cover ahead of the rain that is slated for Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures for the next several days will be above normal. Highs should be near 40 in the days ahead, but we will see low 50s. Not great news for skiers and snowboarders.

Stay safe.

