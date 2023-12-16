Skip to Content
Stagnant air, cloudy skies tomorrow

KTVZ
By
Published 2:30 PM

Happy Saturday Central Oregon! 

Today we saw highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. It was nice to see the sunshine, but tomorrow we will see an increase in cloud cover with similar temperatures to Saturday. 

We have an Air Stagnation Advisory in effect until early Monday. Certain areas within the region are experiencing moderate air quality levels. State air quality agencies recommend avoiding outdoor burning, and residential wood burning should be minimized as much as possible.

A high-pressure ridge will maintain mostly stable weather conditions until Monday. We can expect some rain on Monday with minor snow in higher elevations. 

Rain is also expected on Tuesday. 

For the next several days, temperatures will be above normal. 

Have a great rest of your day! 

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

