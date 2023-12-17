Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cloudy today, expect rain tomorrow

KTVZ
By
Published 2:42 PM

Happy Sunday everyone!

A ridge of high pressure will persist today maintaining the dry conditions. We'll continue to see cloudy skies as we move into the night, accompanied by light winds.

We are still under an Air Stagnation Advisory until Monday morning. Avoid outdoor burning and limit use with residential wood devices. 

Tomorrow highs will range from the mid 40s to low 50s across Central Oregon.

There is a weakening weather system from California that could bring some rain across the region Monday through Tuesday. 

Some areas may see more of a wintry mix, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

As we move into Wednesday, we'll see more dry days. Temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s throughout the week. We're still above normal highs for December!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed 

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content