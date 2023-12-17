Cloudy today, expect rain tomorrow

Happy Sunday everyone!

A ridge of high pressure will persist today maintaining the dry conditions. We'll continue to see cloudy skies as we move into the night, accompanied by light winds.

We are still under an Air Stagnation Advisory until Monday morning. Avoid outdoor burning and limit use with residential wood devices.

Tomorrow highs will range from the mid 40s to low 50s across Central Oregon.

There is a weakening weather system from California that could bring some rain across the region Monday through Tuesday.

Some areas may see more of a wintry mix, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

As we move into Wednesday, we'll see more dry days. Temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s throughout the week. We're still above normal highs for December!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

