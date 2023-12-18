Freezing fog early, possible rain by late morning & mostly cloudy skies

Happy Monday, Central Oregon. This morning there are concerns with freezing fog in the area and by later this morning we see a chance of rain, likely after around 10am and potentially throughout the day. However, outside of any precipitation you can expect mostly cloudy skies.

The high pressure ridge overhead is breaking down today making way for a couple of light waves of precipitation carried by some approaching weather systems. The first may bring some possible light sprinkles early this morning. The next system will begin spreading precipitation into Central Oregon by later this morning and midday.

Some pockets of light freezing rain will be possible early in areas with temperatures below freezing, however, snow levels will be rising to 6000-8000 feet across Central Oregon, so you can expect mainly rain, with snow only in the highest peaks.

There is a Freezing Fog Advisory in place in Central Oregon until 10 AM this morning due hazardous driving conditions. Poor visibility and possible frost on elevated roadways can both be factors under these conditions. Additionally, an Air Stagnation Advisory is in place, also until 10am. The main concern is that prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants in breathable air.

Today winds will be out of the Southeast at around 10 to 20 mph by late this morning and staying fairly active even overnight.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and overnight lows will range in the 30s.

