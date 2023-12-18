Rainy and mild pattern remains, drying out mid-week

The rain and mist will remain for the short term as the area of high pressure finally shifts east. This movement will open the door for some rainy conditions. The fog and freezing fog along with the poor air quality will be scoured out as the rain and increase in winds will benefit the region.

Rain showers and brisk winds will define the day Tuesday. The rain will be off and on and not much in the way of robust rain, more of a light soaking. The ski resorts will not be benefiting much from this type of pattern.

The snow levels will be quite high as the warmer than normal pattern continues. The rain on the mountains is not great news for skiers and boarders as the potential for wet snow is present. Unofficially the snow levels are likely to be around 6 to 8 thousand feet. Good news is that there is colder weather on the way Friday, along with some mountain snow.

The middle of the week at the lower elevations will be pleasant and dry. High pressure will once again overtake the region and allow for some sinking air and milder temperature readings. The highs will be in the low 50s through Thursday before a cold surge of air arrives in the Pacific Northwest.

Mountain snow and a wintry mix for the High Desert is on the docket for Friday. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s Friday through the holiday weekend. Skies will remain clear after the mix on Friday so we can expect a crisp and dry pattern Saturday and Sunday. Christmas Day has yet to be determined as the models are not agreeing with each other just yet.

Stay Safe

