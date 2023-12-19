Continued showers & slightly above average high temperatures

Happy Tuesday friends! Early this morning there may be some pockets of mist as well as slick conditions on elevated roadways before sunrise. Today will bring some wind and continued light showers that will come and go throughout the day. We do expect above average high temperatures today, as well.

Currently a warm front is being pushed across the region, bringing some winter weather to the Washington Cascades as well as rain to our area. This warm front has brought snow levels up to around 3500-4500 feet over central and northeast Oregon, and as a result, we don’t expect to see much, if any, wintery precipitation in the mountains until Friday.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect until 10am this morning across much of the state as some freezing rain, sleet and accumulations of ice threaten to make sidewalks and roadways hazardous.

South winds will be from 10 to 20 mph today, and look to be most active just before midday. Additionally, a Wind Advisory is in place in until 7am this morning Lake and parts of Klamath County due to possible gusts up to 50mph.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows will be in the 30s primarily across the High Desert.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US