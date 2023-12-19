Mild pattern continues, foggy and chilly overnight

The rainy pattern will clear the region by sunset, but there is still a chance for some pockets of dense fog to develop overnight. Temperatures are going to be in the middle 30s, and some locations may see freezing fog.

The chilly nights and mild days will persist Wednesday and Thursday but a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow is on the docket for Friday.

Friday will be cooler and cloudy with rain and snow mingled at times. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 40s, so the mix will be mainly rain. The mountains will be dealing with some snow showers, as the Cascades may get about 1- 4” of new snow.

Saturday looks to be cold and sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Sunday will be similar to Saturday but will see some clouds building late in the day.

Christmas Day is going to be milder than the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. After sunset there is a chance for some light rain or snow. Not much but maybe enough to call this a White Christmas, but I will dive into that part of the forecast later this week.

