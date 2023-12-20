Areas of patchy dense fog early, mostly clear by later today

Happy Monday. Areas of Central Oregon are experiencing patchy dense fog this morning, and with chilly temperatures before sunrise, freezing fog is possible in some locations. There is a slight chance of drizzle early this morning and later today we expect things to dry out and clear up a bit. We will likely even see some sunshine!

A Special Weather Statement was issued late last night regarding dense fog that developed in central Oregon and continues into this morning. A resulting Dense Fog Advisory is in place in the cities of Bend, Madras, Prineville, and Redmond until 10am today. Visibility of a quarter mile or less and near freezing temperatures particularly in the Redmond and Madras area are expected to last through this morning creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Make sure to exercise caution and drive slowly on area roadways.

A Dense fog advisory is also in place in northwest Oregon until 10 am this morning below 1500 feet as well as the foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains, until at least noon today also due to hazardous driving conditions and visibility of a quarter mile or less.

Winds will be a bit calmer than yesterday; still out of the south and around 5-10mph throughout the day.

Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

