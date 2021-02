Snow Report

It has been snowing on the mountain for much of the night and it is expected to continue today. Mt. Bachelor has already seen some nice snow additions. and from early this morning until about dinner time they could see another 5-10". A word of caution, however...it will be a blustery day on the slopes, so watch for blowing snow to reduce the visibility. All of this new snow arrives in time to give us bluebird conditions all weekend.