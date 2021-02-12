Much snow this weekend!

Snow Report

It is snowing on all of the resorts and the mountain passes this morning. Chains or traction tires are required on Government Camp and Santiam Pass. You must carry them on Willamette Pass and Century Drive. Be prepared for treacherous winter driving conditions on all mountain roads. Hazardous driving conditions will worsen over the weekend. Between today and Monday morning, Mt. Bachelor could see 2-4 feet of fresh snow. The snow level will remain well below pass levels until next week.