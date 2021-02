Snow Report

Mt. Bachelor will see wind driven snow for much of the day and overnight tonight. Highs will be in the low 20's and lows will be in the teens. 17-28" of fresh snow is expected over the next 24 hours. Westerly winds at 25-35 mph will gust as high as 40-45 mph. Gusts at the summit are expected to reach 80 mph. Operations may be limited due to the high winds. Beware of hazardous winter driving conditions.