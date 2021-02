Snow Report

Wind-driven snow is expected throughout the Cascade Range over the next couple of days. Mt. Bachelor will see 3-7" accumulate over the next 24 hours and a foot or two by Saturday morning. Westerly winds at 25-35 mph will gust as high as 45-50 mph. Heavy snow and high winds create blizzard conditions that can make for treacherous conditions both on the road and on the slopes.