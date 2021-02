Snow Report

This storm has the potential to deliver a lot of snow to the mountains, but winter sports enthusiasts and drivers need to be aware that this will be a wind driven snow. Visibility on the slopes and on the roads will be severely reduced. Mt. Bachelor could see 1-2 feet of fresh snow. 30-35 mph winds will gust as high as 50-60 mph. This will make temperatures in the teens feel like 10 below zero. A Winter Storm Warning will stay in place until 4:00 am Saturday.