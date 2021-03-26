Nice Weeknd; Windy Sunday

Snow Report

All of our resorts received new snow and Mt. Bachelor is no exception. 7" of fresh snow is reported over the last 24 hours. Now the skies break and give us an incredible weekend on the slopes. With tons 'o sunshine, highs will reach the mid 30's to mid 40's. Winds will be gentle out of the west and NW Friday and Saturday. Sunday, west winds on the mountain will pick up to 20-25 mph gusting as high as 35-40 mph. The mountain roads are in pretty good shape. Carry chains or traction tires and watch for icy spots.