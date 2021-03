Snow Report

No new snow is being reported by any of our resorts this morning, but bases are all in great shape. Mt. Bachelor’s Snow Stake did indicate and addition of 3-4 inches overnight. It will be snowy, windy and cold on the slopes today, but the rest of the week looks to be sunny and mild. Willamette Pass Ski Resort has gone to their "weekends only" schedule. Mountain roads are snow packed this morning.