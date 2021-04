Snow Report

Despite partly to mostly cloudy skies, this will be a pleasant day on Mt. Bachelor. Highs at the lodge will be around 40 and SW winds at 5-15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday will be equally nice. A chance of snow showers will settle in beginning Sunday. Carry chains or traction tires on the mountain roads and watch for spots of ice, but overall the roads are in good shape this morning.