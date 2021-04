Snow Report

You will see plenty of sunshine on Mt. Bachelor today, with highs in the mid 40's and gusty westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Clouds will thicken through the day Friday and snow showers begin Friday night. Snow will fall through the weekend yielding a total accumulation of 6-12" by Monday morning when the storm breaks up. Ski bowl, Hoodoo and Willamette Pass Ski Resort are closed for the season. Watch for winter driving conditions in the Cascades this weekend.