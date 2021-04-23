More snow this weekend

Snow Report

We expected a pretty windy day on the mountain yesterday, and we got it. Today will be milder, under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will thicken tonight and snow showers will begin. Mt. Bachelor could see an addition of 5-10" of fresh snow by Monday morning. They do begin limited lift operations and shorter hours Monday. Hoodoo, Ski Bowl and Willamette Pass ski areas are closed for the season. Drivers should watch for winter driving conditions in the Cascades all weekend.