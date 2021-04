Snow Report

The mountains will be under very fair conditions through the rest of the week. With a variable cloud cover toward the end of the week, Mt bachelor is not expecting any more snow until Friday into Saturday. Even then it is not expected to be a very strong event. Ski Bowl, HooDoo and Willamette Pass Ski are closed for the season. Mt. Hood Meadows will operate for its last days of the season this Friday and Saturday. HAVE A SPARKLING DAY ON THE SLOPES!