Beautiful today

Snow Report

Mt. Bachelor will see highs at the lodge in the low to mid 50's today. Skies will stay sunny and winds will be very gentle out of the west. There will be a slight chance of some snow showers from Saturday night through Monday. A limited number of lifts are operating and the mountain is on spring ski hours; 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Mountain roads are bare. Friday and Saturday will be the final days of operation for the season for Mount Hood Meadows. Ski Bowl, Hoodoo and Willamette Pass Ski are closed for the season.