A Nice Break; More Snow Coming

Light snow fell on the northern Cascades early this morning, but even that is likely to break up through the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for all the resorts. Hoodoo opens today and will be open through the holiday season. Willamette Pass Ski Resort will be open Saturday and Sunday. Weekday operations are TBD. Watch for packed snow on all mountain roads. Chains or traction tires are required on Government Camp and Willamette Pass. You must carry them on the other passes.