Much Snow!!

All of our resorts are waking up to nice additions to their bases and the snowfall is expected to continue through the weekend and into next week. Mt. Bachelor added 9" over the last 24 hours. They are expecting another 24-48" by Monday morning. This winter storm will definitely impact travel plans both on the ground and in the air. Be sure to check road reports and airline activity before setting. Keep blankets, food, water and a safety kit in your car if you plan to travel over the mountains.