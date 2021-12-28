…And it’s still snowing!

Most of our ski resorts are reporting significant additions to their bases this morning. While there will likely be a break in some of the snowfall today, more is on the way. This has made driving a challenge. Mountain roads have been well-plowed, but chains or traction tires are still required on all of the passes. You must carry them on the road to Mt. Bachelor. By the way, Mt. Bachelor received a whopping 20” of snow in 24 hours. They are now reporting a base of 72”!