Major winter storm closing in

Back to back systems moving in over the next couple days will make for a major event in the mountains. Forecasters are saying that Mt. Bachelor could receive as much as 4-6 feet of snow over the next 48 hours. Of course, this will mean whiteout conditions on the mountain, along with the threat of avalanche conditions. This will also mean that mountain driving conditions will become hazardous very quickly. Keep a close eye on the road reports before setting out.