Snow Report
By
Published 8:25 AM

Fresh Snow And Closed Roads

All of the resorts have received generous additions to their bases and more snow is on the way. Mt. Bachelor is expecting another 20-30" to be added over the next 24 hours, with more snowfall after that. Highway 26 over Government Camp and Highway 20 beyond Santiam Junction remain closed this morning. Expect adverse winter driving conditions. Chains or traction tires are required on all mountain roads except the road to Mt. Bachelor where you must carry them. Be prepared to encounter blowing, drifting snow.

Snow Report
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

