Nice Conditions; Not Much New Snow

Pleasant conditions will invade the Cascades, also. Mt. Bachelor will see partly cloudy skies with highs around freezing for the next couple days. A chance of snow showers will push in Wednesday night and last into Thursday morning. It will break up quickly and fair conditions will last through the weekend. A slight chance of snow showers will move through Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but more fair weather will follow. Mountain driving conditions will improve, but you still need to carry chains or traction tires over the passes.