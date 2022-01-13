2-4″ fresh snow today

Freezing rain mixed with snow is a possibility on the mountains today. An accumulation of 2-4" is possible at the upper elevations. Mountain travelers should be cautious of developing winter driving conditions through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20's, with gusty westerly winds at 10-20 mph. This will break up overnight, as lows dip to the upper teens and low 20's. Friday will begin with mostly sunny skies and continue through Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The next slight chance of snow will appear Tuesday.