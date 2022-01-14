Nice, Fair Days, But No New Snow

We are setting up for a long run of very far days for the Cascade Range. We will see plenty of sunshine with a cloud cover that varies from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The lodge at Mt. Bachelor will see highs in the low to mid 30's with southerly winds at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's. The mountain road conditions will be much the same. Thawing during the day will refreeze overnight. Always use caution and carry chains or traction tires.