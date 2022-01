A slight chance of snow showers will settle into the cascades today and continue into tonight. There will be a break Wednesday and then the best chance of snow showers is Thursday. This is not expected to be a major event and it will not last long. Clearing skies Thursday night and through Friday will take us into a sunny weekend with highs on the mountain reaching the low 40's. As always, carry chains or traction tires and be prepared for winter driving conditions.