Mt. Bachelor is expecting about a 40% chance of snow showers that will last through today, tonight and well into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 30's through the end of the work week. Plenty of sunshine is expected on the slopes from Friday on into next week. Beginning Saturday, highs will rise to the upper 30's to low 40's into next week as well. Carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads and watch for spots of ice.