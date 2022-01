Snow showers will be prevalent on Mt. Bachelor pretty much all day, but accumulations are not expected to be more than an inch or two. From here very pleasant conditions will prevail. With plenty of sunshine through the middle of next week we can expect daytime highs to range from the mid 30's to mid 40's. Mountain roads will see a mix of rain and snow today followed by several nice days. Watch for icy conditions every morning and carry chains or traction tires.