This will be a split weekend on the slopes. Saturday promises to be a nice, fair day. Today and Saturday promise to be nice, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 30's. Temperatures will get cold quickly, as the next system brings wind and snow back to the Cascades. This won't be a huge event, but it will be nice to see a few inches of fresh snow added to the hills. Be aware that this will also worsen mountain driving conditions.