Mt. Bachelor is looking at a 40% chance of snow showers through the day into this evening, but accumulations are not expected to be huge. WNW winds will be gusting as high as 20 mph through the afternoon and evening, as well. Look for fair conditions to follow right through the weekend. Ski Bowl at Government Camp is now only open on the weekends. Hoodoo reopens today for the rest of the week and weekend ahead. Willamette Pass Ski Resort is closed for the season.