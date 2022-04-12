More Snow Coming

The mountains have received a lot of fresh snow over the last 24 hours and that is likely to continue today. Snow, heavy at times, will accumulate to another 10-18" over the next 24 hours. Mt. Bachelor could see another 6-12" after that by Thursday night. Willamette Pass Ski Resort and Ski Bowl at government camp are closed for the season. Hoodoo will be closed through Thursday and then open Friday - Sunday for their final weekend of the season. Travelers should be aware that winter driving conditions exist in the Cascades. Check road conditions and chain requirements before heading into the mountains.