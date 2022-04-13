Skip to Content
More snow comin’!

It is snowing hard in the Cascades this morning and chains or traction tires are required on all of the mountain passes. The Cascades have received quite a bit of snow and Mt. Bachelor is expecting another 6-10" of snow over the next 24 hours. This will be a wind-driven snow. With ambient highs in the mid to upper teens, combining with westerly winds at 15-20 mph, expect the wind chill to drop to 5-10 degrees below zero. Snowfall is expected to continue into Saturday night.

Bob Shaw

