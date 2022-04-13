More snow comin’!

It is snowing hard in the Cascades this morning and chains or traction tires are required on all of the mountain passes. The Cascades have received quite a bit of snow and Mt. Bachelor is expecting another 6-10" of snow over the next 24 hours. This will be a wind-driven snow. With ambient highs in the mid to upper teens, combining with westerly winds at 15-20 mph, expect the wind chill to drop to 5-10 degrees below zero. Snowfall is expected to continue into Saturday night.