Nice Additions For Spring Skiing

There will be very little break between systems for the Cascades. Mt. Bachelor will see 2-4" of fresh snow today with another 4-6" expected as we pass through the middle of the week. A chance of snow showers will stay in the mountains through the work week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected over the mountain through the weekend into next week. Highs at the lodge will reach the mid 30's to low 40's. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning. Watch for winter driving conditions for the rest of the week.