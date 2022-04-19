Skip to Content
Snow Report
By
Published 8:22 AM

Nice Additions For Spring Skiing

There will be very little break between systems for the Cascades. Mt. Bachelor will see 2-4" of fresh snow today with another 4-6" expected as we pass through the middle of the week. A chance of snow showers will stay in the mountains through the work week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected over the mountain through the weekend into next week. Highs at the lodge will reach the mid 30's to low 40's. You must carry chains or traction tires on all mountain roads this morning. Watch for winter driving conditions for the rest of the week.

Snow Report
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content