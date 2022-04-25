Spring Hours; A Little More Snow

There is no new snow being reported by any of our resorts and there is more evidence of spring conditions in the cascades. Mt. Hood Meadows will be closed Monday through Thursday of this week; reopening Friday for the weekend. Beginning today, Mt. Bachelor is on spring hours from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm. Mt. Bachelor will see fresh snow off-and-on all week, but accumulations are not expected to much at all. Mountain roads are in pretty good shape. You must carry chains or traction tires and watch for spots of ice.