A Little More Snow On The Way
Fresh snow is expected to fall in the Cascades over the next few days and that will begin as early as tonight. Mt. Bachelor could see a couple inches added to the base through Thursday. After a break between systems Friday, more snow is expected through the weekend and into next week. While accumulations are not expected to be huge, this will definitely add to some nice spring skiing conditions. Watch for winter driving conditions in the mountains for the next several days.
