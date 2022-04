The systems pushing through the NW will bring more snow to the mountains. Over the next 24 hours Mt. Bachelor could see 3-7" of snow, then a nice break Friday. Beginning Friday night another 2-4" are possible with another break Sunday. Sunday night into Monday more snow is expected with smaller accumulations. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 40's to low 50's will be seen through the middle of next week. Be cautious of winter driving conditions during this period.