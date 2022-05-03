Skip to Content
Snow Report
By
Published 6:42 AM

Tuesday Snow Report

Just a few inches of new snow on the mountain resorts this morning. Make sure you check the resorts for reduced hours and carry those chains and traction tires.

We have a slight chance for rain/ snow showers on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Snow Report
Author Profile Photo

Arielle Brumfield

Arielle Brumfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Arielle here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content