Tuesday Snow Report

Just a few inches of new snow on the mountain resorts this morning. Make sure you check the resorts for reduced hours and carry those chains and traction tires.

We have a slight chance for rain/ snow showers on Thursday and Friday of this week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US